The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire Council planning applications drop back to pre-COVID levels

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
August 23 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council data shows the average commercial project value in Moyne Shire has doubled in the past year, with rising construction costs a potential factor.
Council data shows the average commercial project value in Moyne Shire has doubled in the past year, with rising construction costs a potential factor.

Council data shows building activity in Moyne Shire is dropping back to pre-COVID levels as cost-of-living pressures and building expenses grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.