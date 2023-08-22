Council data shows building activity in Moyne Shire is dropping back to pre-COVID levels as cost-of-living pressures and building expenses grow.
Moyne Shire Council records the number of planning permits issued across each financial year for commercial and residential properties.
In 2018-19 and 2019-20 the number of permits issued was fairly stable, with 308 and 307 residential permits respectively and 72 and 59 commercial permits.
But the COVID-19 years saw a spike. In 2020-21 residential permits jumped more than 20 per cent to 379, while commercial permits rose nearly 70 per cent to 100 for the year.
The trend continued for residential permits in 2021-22, with 359 issued, while commercial permits dropped back to 67.
In 2022-23 the number of commercial permits continued to slide, dropping to 47, below pre-COVID levels. Residential permit numbers also started sliding, although they remained above 2019-20 levels at 344.
Council environment economy and place director Jodie McNamara said it was difficult to read into the latest numbers. "We've seen a slight drop but the figures are relatively comparable," Ms McNamara said.
She said the jump through the COVID-19 period was partly the result of government stimulus.
"The spikes during in financial years 2020/21 and 2021/22 can be attributed to a number of factors including government COVID incentives and a new estate in Koroit being developed and titled," she said.
But while the total number of permits being issued appears to be waning, the total cost of the building works being undertaken is growing.
The number of commercial permits issued by the council dropped nearly 30 per cent in 2022-23, but the cost of the building works being done under those permits rose by nearly 41 per cent.
Put another way, the average commercial project in Moyne Shire cost $165,560 in 2021-22. In 2022-23 the average commercial project cost $331,873, almost exactly double the average from the previous year.
It's possible the 47 projects requiring permits in 2022-23 were simply double the size of the 67 projects from the previous year, but it is likely the rising cost of labour and construction materials was a major factor in the change.
A similar, though less pronounced, trend emerged in the residential permits, with the average project jumping from $161,431 in 2021-22 to $194,467 in 2022-23.
