The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Terang's Gary and Dorothy Crimmin to close flooring business

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
August 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There aren't many houses in Terang and the wider district that Gary Crimmin hasn't been in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.