There aren't many houses in Terang and the wider district that Gary Crimmin hasn't been in.
Mr Crimmin estimates his parents Frank and Beryl started their small business almost 60 years ago and that Crimmin Floor Covering is probably the longest-serving privately-owned business in the south-west.
The well-known flooring and carpet layer and his wife Dorothy have been a fixture in the small community for 25 years.
Mr Crimmin started carpet laying at 17 and said it was now time to step away from the business with the physical work taking a toll.
"Laying carpet and floor sanding has been ranked as the second-most physically demanding job after shearing sheep," he said.
The couple said they had been lucky to have wonderful staff throughout the years including Leon Farrell who has worked with Mr Crimmin for 37 years.
"Every single morning for 37 years Gary and Leon would head out in the work truck together," Mrs Crimmin said.
Mr and Mrs Crimmin said they were grateful to Leon's long-serving commitment and dedication to his job and his family were like family to them.
Mr Crimmin said the business had always been busy including working for bigger clients such as Gillin Park Aged Care in Warrnambool.
"We've done work there for 30 years through Gordon Risk Construction," he said.
Mr Crimmin said he'd completed work in almost every homestead in the district and he'd seen many changes in the different styles of home decorating.
The couple raised their three children, Rhys, Samantha and Tyler while running their business and said they were looking forward to spending more time with them and their grandchildren in the coming years.
"We'll have more time for the kids and the grandkids".
The shop is still open with everything half price and Mr and Mrs Crimmin hope to finally close the doors by the end of September.
After that Mr Crimmin said he planned to do more shooting, he might take up fishing again and they'll probably enjoy some travel.
"But I certainly won't be taking up bowls," he joked.
