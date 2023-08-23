The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Hamilton enters men's team for 2023-24 Country Basketball League season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 23 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Basketball Association is eyeing a return to the Country Basketball League's men's competition. Stock picture
Hamilton Basketball Association is eyeing a return to the Country Basketball League's men's competition. Stock picture

Hamilton is seeking a coach to aid its re-entry in the Country Basketball League south-west men's competition this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.