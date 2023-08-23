Hamilton is seeking a coach to aid its re-entry in the Country Basketball League south-west men's competition this summer.
The association was announced in the league's competition structures ahead of the 2023-24 season and will hold a meeting on August 24 to set up a committee and engage community help to get its squad up-and-running.
Hamilton is one of nine teams listed in the south-west men's conference with the season to span 16 games per team.
Warrnambool Seahawks, Terang Tornadoes and Portland Coasters will again field teams, as will reigning champion Mount Gambier, Millicent, Ararat, Colac and Horsham.
Hamilton Basketball Association president Kira Ryan said there was excitement for a CBL team.
"We've been out of the CBL for a number of years," she said. "We've had lots of interest from players.
"We've entered the team but don't have a coach as yet."
Ryan confirmed the association had reached out to several candidates though they could not commit.
She added it was open to applications from coaches residing outside Hamilton with remuneration available.
"If they want to get involved, they can contact us on our Facebook page or send an email," she said.
Ryan believed Hamilton's return to the CBL was vital in offering a continued pathway for its junior players, along with fostering interest in community sport.
"The last time we had it, the turnout was huge, we filled the whole grandstand," she said.
"It gives something back to the community that they can come in and watch and then also gives all our junior players something to look up to and strive towards."
Ryan said the association had a healthy domestic competition with Hamilton also acting as a hub for players from smaller towns such as Dunkeld, Casterton and Heywood.
"In juniors, the number of participants based on our population is the highest in Victoria," she said. "We have close to 900 juniors playing in our junior competition... and we have about 400-500 seniors."
Hamilton will hold open try outs ahead of the CBL season with the goal of having at least 20 squad players.
Meanwhile, Terang has withdrawn its women's team from the south-west competition due to a lack of numbers.
It will leave just six women's teams vying for the title, including Warrnambool and Portland. Reigning champions Millicent, Mount Gambier, Horsham and Colac make up the remaining teams.
Terang's Scott Judd, who is on the association's committee, said it would assess each season whether it had the interest and numbers to re-enter a side.
"Our aim is to have a men's and women's side every year," he said.
The women's season will span 10 home-and-away games.
