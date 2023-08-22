After 16 years in Kepler Street, Wannon MP Dan Tehan's Warrnambool electorate office is on the move.
"We're moving from here because of a lack of all-ability access," Mr Tehan said.
"We've been here 16 years and it's not fit-for-purpose for how offices are meant to work now."
The meeting room at his Kepler Street electorate office is accessed via a stairway which means it is not easily accessible for everyone.
"There's no all-ability access to the meeting room," he said.
Mr Tehan is set to move into his new office in the CBD in about four weeks.
He said it took a while to find a new Warrnambool home for his electorate office because it needed to meet security and accessibility requirements.
Mr Tehan said the Liberal Party had used the Kepler Street office for more than 16 years, and was used by former member for Wannon David Hawker before him.
When Mr Tehan was elected 13 years ago he moved into the same office.
He said the new location would give his office better visibility for constituents.
"One of the problems with this office is it's heritage-listed so therefore to do any sort of works that would require that accessibility just becomes very difficult," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
