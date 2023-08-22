The Standard
Warrnambool mum shares cancer journey to encourage others to get tested

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 22 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 4:30pm
When Warrnambool's Jenny Gleeson took to the MCG's hallowed turf dressed in pink with her two daughters for the Field of Women it marked "the other side of her breast cancer journey".

Madeleine McNeil

