When Warrnambool's Jenny Gleeson took to the MCG's hallowed turf dressed in pink with her two daughters for the Field of Women it marked "the other side of her breast cancer journey".
Mrs Gleeson said the Breast Cancer Network Australia event was very special and provided a reminder of just how many people the disease affected.
The Warrnambool mum was 60 when she was told she had breast cancer after a mammogram in December 2021.
"It was found by a routine breast screen and there was nothing for me to feel," Mrs Gleeson said. "I wouldn't have found it 'til it grew and by that stage it would have been more dangerous."
Mrs Gleeson said it was difficult to share news of her diagnosis with husband Vince, and their children Tom now aged 30, Erin, 28, Darby, 26, and Lucy, 23.
"It was really tricky to tell them," she said. "It still makes me emotional. When I first found out I didn't know what it meant, where I was going with it so I delayed telling the kids until I knew more."
Since then she's had five surgeries on her left breast including two lumpectomies, a mastectomy, another surgery to rectify a bleed eight weeks post-mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.
"They're all choices that are presented to you and it's very hard to know exactly what the best option is - are you going to have reconstructive surgery? Everyone's different and what they choose. You feel very vulnerable."
Mrs Gleeson and daughters Erin and Lucy were some of the 10,000 people who donned pink and blue ponchos to form BCNA's iconic pink lady at the MCG on Sunday, August 20 in support of all Australians affected by breast cancer.
"I'm now in the other side of that journey," she said. "I thought it would be a lovely thing to do to support it and I'm also a bit of a footy fan so walking on the MCG was a bonus.
"I've had several friends recently diagnosed so I was doing it for them too."
Mrs Gleeson said it was meaningful to be on the field with so many women and families who had gone through a similar experience with those who'd had breast cancer asked to raise their hand.
"That pink lady was full of people out there," she said. "It was very visual and there were other people who were there for someone who wasn't there, who hadn't survived.
"They say one in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime which is huge. It's not until you hear that figure and you go 'gosh that's a lot of people'."
The early intervention teacher who works with pre-school children with disabilities began sharing her own story towards the end of her cancer journey to highlight and raise awareness about the importance of regular testing.
"BreastScreen is free for women over 50 and when people over 50, or older than that, tell me they haven't had one I'm like 'oh you've got to go and do it'.
"I had a few people say 'I've never had one' or 'my wife's never had one' and I've had two friends in the last month diagnosed from going to BreastScreen."
Mrs Gleeson said she was glad she didn't delay the test after initially thinking she'd have to wait.
"When I went to make the appointment online they didn't have appointments for ages but there was one the next week," she said. "I was meant to be doing a particular thing for work and I thought 'I'm just going to do it'.
"My breast cancer was found early because I had a regular mammogram. I want to say to people to do it regularly. A little bit of discomfort (while being tested) is very beneficial."
Mrs Gleeson said if sharing her story encouraged one person to get tested then it was worthwhile.
"I wasn't very public to begin with," she said.
"It's very hard to sort of announce it but then I wanted to make people aware - that this is really important and to find it early, even though you don't want to find it at all.
"If you find it early it's going to make your prognosis a whole lot better and your journey easier."
She said her health had improved and she was back to her old self.
"I feel good now," she said. "I think at the time I thought I was OK but I probably wasn't. But now I do feel really good."
The risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer over a lifetime is one in seven for women and one in 555 for men.
It is estimated breast cancer will account for about 28 per cent of all new cancers in Australian women.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.