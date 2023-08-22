Panmure captain Jacob Moloney says last year's Warrnambool and District league grand final loss is fuelling his side in its current premiership tilt.
The Bulldogs, who fell to Nirranda in the 2022 decider, will aim to bounce back from a narrow qualifying final loss to the Blues when they take on Kolora-Noorat in Sunday's first semi-final.
Moloney said there was "confidence and belief" among his group, which would benefit from its deep finals run last year.
"I think we're all really excited and we know what it takes to make it and I think that drives us a lot," he said.
"Especially losing the grand final last year, we've got a lot of drive in us.
"Our belief is high, we know we can keep with the top teams and obviously with finals the best team on the day wins, so obviously Nirranda on the weekend."
Moloney believes his side is well-placed to respond against the Power, who progressed after defeating Russells Creek by five points in the elimination final.
"Panmure's always been good at responding after losses," he said.
"Especially knowing what we did wrong last week and how to flip the script on that, I think we're primed to come back and respond."
The first-year skipper said his team needed to produce a four-quarter performance against the Power.
An underwhelming third term where the Blues outscored them 26-4 ultimately proved costly for the Bulldogs in the qualifier.
"In finals if you drop five per cent that could be the bit that buggers you," Moloney said.
"Hopefully if we just keep the intensity and the pressure up all game, (produce a) four-quarter performance that'll do the trick."
The key tall is relishing his leadership role but conceded it took time to adjust to.
"I probably took it a bit too serious at the start," he said.
"...adapting to how I think I should lead has made me get back to playing OK football.
"I think at the start I was a little bit too hung up on it and thinking about other things but once I've realised about just doing what I usually do - that's what got me the role - I think that's brought me back to earth a lot."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
