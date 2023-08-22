Corangamite Shire Council is charging ahead with plans to unlock more housing in Timboon.
Councillors unanimously voted to publish an intention to sell land - eight residential lots at 5 (part) and 17 Curdies Road - for a month-long period at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 22.
Public notice must be published in order to sell the land. To ensure the project's momentum was sustained, the council - as landowner and developer - decided it was important that early decisions were made to deliver project efficiencies and outcomes across the next three to six months.
Pre-sales and marketing are expected to be undertaken later this year.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said the project was consistently moving forward.
"Hopefully this makes us one step closer to putting a shovel in the ground and turning some soil," she said.
Director of sustainable development Justine Linley said a property at 17 Curdies road would be soon removed.
She said the council was intending to place a notice of disposal in local papers within the month, and offer it to those who'd like to purchase the structure.
The development comes as the council works to alleviate rising pressure on affordable housing. A search on a real estate website on Monday, August 21 showed there were no rental listings in Terang, Timboon, Lismore, Derrinallum, Noorat, Simpson with three available in Camperdown and two in Port Campbell.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.