BUDDING Warrnambool basketballers are backing Australia in to win its first medal at a men's world cup.
Mitchell Bonham, 13, Cooper Taylor, 10, Ivy Sobey, 9, and Daisy Talbot, 7, will be cheering the Boomers on when they start their campaign against Finland in Japan on Friday night.
The Brian Goorjian-coached Boomers, who are ranked third in the world entering the tournament, won their first Olympic basketball medal - a bronze - at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 with Warrnambool export Nathan Sobey a part of the team.
Now they're aiming for the first at world cup level.
Mitchell, a year eight Warrnambool College student, believes the Boomers can mix it with the best.
"I reckon we could win a medal," he said.
"It would mean lots, for the country it would mean a lot too."
Cooper believes the Boomers have assembled a medal-calibre roster.
"We have a lot of veterans and a lot of NBA players and young guards," the East Warrnambool Primary School student said.
Nine players on the Boomers' 12-player squad are on NBA teams - Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Matisse Thybulle, Dyson Daniels, Josh Green, Dante Exum, Xavier Cooks and Jack White - making them a major threat on the world stage.
Mitchell has Patty Mills' number five on his Australian jersey and is also keen to watch former top-10 NBA pick Giddey represent his country.
"I just like their playing styles. Patty Mills is like a small guard, can shoot the ball pretty well and is a veteran in the NBA and Josh is just an athletic guard that can defend, pass and can do pretty much everything," he said.
Cooper picked Giddey's number three for his Aussie jersey.
"Josh is a great passer, great on the court and he's a great guard," he said.
The FIBA World Cup runs from August 25 to September 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.