Shift manager 'man-handled', patron knocked to ground in drunken pub attack

A shift manager at a Warrnambool pub was "man-handled" and an occupant knocked to the ground in an alcohol-fuelled attack involving a father and son.
Ashley Sumner, 42, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 22, to unlawful assault.
The court heard the man and his son Jacob attended Warrnambool's Seanchai Irish Bar on April 8 this year about 10.20pm.
They approached a bouncer and were declined entry to the pub as they had a life ban.
The pair become verbally aggressive.
The female victim, and shift manager at the pub, became fearful there would be a physical altercation so called triple-0 and began recording the incident on her phone.
Sumner took the victim by the wrist and shoulder and pushed her, forcing her to stumble backwards.
When an occupant attempted to move past the altercation, he was punched to the upper chest and head by Sumner's son.
That male fell to the ground and suffered a sore wrist.
The court heard Sumner had a history of violent offending and had been jailed for three months in 2019.
But lawyer Mark Sturges, representing Sumner, said his client had since made strides in his rehabilitation.
He said the night of the offending was Sumner's first night out on the town in four years, and his client was attempting to de-escalate the situation with his son.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said thankfully the female victim was not injured.
He said if she was, Sumner would have returned to jail.
The man was convicted and fined $800.
Speaking to the court, Sumner said assaulting a woman was the "lowest form" he could think of.
He said prior to going to prison in 2019, he might have "acted out" and physically assaulted someone.
"It's not a situation I want to get involved in (again)," Sumner said.
Tuesday's plea was one of a number of alcohol-fuelled crimes heard in the city's court rooms this week.
In May Warrnambool police Inspector Kane Robinson said venues had been visited and discussions had with licensees on the responsible service of alcohol and maintaining the amenity in line with their licence.
"We are also tasking for a visible presence during the hours of business," he said.
