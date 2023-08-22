The Standard
Corangamite Shire councillors extend Progressing Cobden Inc lease for five years

By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 22 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 7:42pm
Cobden Pioneer Park president Sue Ralph. Picture by Anthony Brady
Cobden Pioneer Park president Sue Ralph. Picture by Anthony Brady

The future of the dairy-themed Pioneer Park in Cobden has been secured for another five years after its lease was extended.

