The future of the dairy-themed Pioneer Park in Cobden has been secured for another five years after its lease was extended.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to renew Progressing Cobden Inc's lease of land on the Cobden Racecourse Reserve at 29 Grayland Road.
The current agreement and rental are both based on an historical lease document which was created in 1998 and has an annual rental of $66.00. Under the new agreement, a community rental of $104.00 would apply.
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said it would provide the park's volunteers with surety moving forward.
"Personally I have an attachment to the dairy theme park knowing what my ancestors went through in this region," she said.
"It really is reflected at the dairy theme park and we're lucky to have a place locally where people can go and see the history of what's happened.
"More and more people are appreciating that as the years go by as they learn and rediscover how our area became what it was and how we're so well known for our dairy industry.
"It's continuing to grow, the volunteers are amazing and it really is opening up the eyes of many visitors. When they come to the region, they get a whole new appreciation for this land."
Since its establishment, the Cobden Pioneer Park's collection of buildings and historic artefacts have preserved the history of the Cobden and Heytesbury region which has a strong link to the dairy, timber and general agriculture industries.
The park is surrounded by neighbouring community groups including the Mini Golf and Railway Clubs, South Western District Restoration Group, the South West Kart Club, the South Western District Restoration Group as well as the Cobden Airstrip.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
