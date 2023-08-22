The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Wannon Water confirms $52 million for Port Fairy, Heywood and Portland drinking water

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers confirmed a $52.2 million budget for the project to transform the drinking water in Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers confirmed a $52.2 million budget for the project to transform the drinking water in Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood.

Wannon Water has confirmed a $52.2 million budget for its project to transform the drinking water in Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.