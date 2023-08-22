Wannon Water has confirmed a $52.2 million budget for its project to transform the drinking water in Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood.
The water authority's Quality Water for Wannon Project - previously known as Great Tasting Water - will fix the unpalatable taste of the drinking water in the three south-west towns.
The project got a boost in May 2023 when the federal government announced a $26.1 million contribution from its National Water Grid Fund.
At that stage Wannon Water was still waiting for the Essential Services Commission to sign off on its five-year price submission with a notional $16 million proposed for the project, enough to fix the drinking water in one of the three towns. The commission has since approved the submission, locking in the funds.
Because the project was so expensive, Wannon Water had initially planned to proceed one town at a time, but after receiving the federal grant the water authority realised it could scrape together enough money to do all three towns.
As a result Wannon Water has increased its own contribution from $16 million to $26.1 million, for the $52.2 million total, nearly $20 million more than the initial $33 million minimum estimate for the project.
The drinking water solution in Portland and Heywood has been settled for some time, with reverse osmosis desalination plants the only option to fix the taste of the water. The plan for Port Fairy has been more complicated because there are two possible solutions: a water treatment plant, or an extension of the water pipeline servicing Warrnambool and Koroit.
Wannon Water has consistently said both options are on the table, but their engineering estimates suggest water treatment is the favoured option. The community-led Port Fairy Pipeline Supply Support Group has provided its own engineering analysis suggesting a pipeline would be comparable in cost and provide the town with better water.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers said the authority still hadn't made a final decision on the Port Fairy solution.
"Federal funding was secured based on our business case which showed local treatment using reverse osmosis was the best option for all three communities. We still believe this provides the best long-term benefit for our customers and the region," he said.
"However, following discussions with the Port Fairy Pipeline Supply Support Group, we committed to undertake a thorough analysis of the pipeline option for Port Fairy. We've appointed consulting engineers to carry out this work, including considering all the information provided by the pipeline group.
"We're expecting that work will be finalised in the next few months, and we'll then seek community feedback on our preferred solution."
The pipeline support group created a petition in 2020 calling for a pipeline to be the preferred option for Port Fairy, which garnered more than 2000 signatures. It was also presented in federal parliament by Wannon MP Dan Tehan.
Pipeline support group spokesman John Konings said now there was "an apparently clear funding path" for the project, he and his colleague David McLean were eager to work with the water authority on getting the "optimum result" for Port Fairy.
"Since there seems to be really sufficient funding for all the three towns Wannon Water is in the position to get the absolute best answer for the town of Port Fairy, rather than - as they see it - the cheapest answer," he said.
