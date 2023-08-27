The inclusion of Warrnambool in a state-wide program showcases the city as a viable host for live music, a restaurant owner says.
The Dart and Marlin will host Melbourne punk band Amyl and the Sniffers and support act Dumb Punts at an 18+ gig at The F Project's laneway area on Sunday, December 3.
South-west artists will also be given the opportunity to play on the day.
The F Project is a Warrnambool-based artist-run gallery and retail space, which includes artists' studios, a film society, workshops and markets.
The Dart and Marlin owner Dave de Carteret said it was great the state government saw Warrnambool as a viable city to host gigs.
"It can unfortunately get overlooked because there is a lack of venues in Warrnambool and the surrounds," he said.
The gig forms part of the first line up of the ALWAYS LIVE program, which features more than 165 artists in more than 60 events across 17 days in November and December.
Amyl and the Sniffers last played in the south-west in Port Fairy as part of the Down South Fest in February, 2022.
Mr de Carteret said he was happy to collaborate with The F Project.
"They've been really wonderful to work with and they support the arts," Mr de Carteret said.
"It's a testament to the fact we're able to sell tickets and there's still a market for and support for live music in Warrnambool.
"I think that keeps us motivated to put on events.
"We're really lucky to have lots of punters that support live music and local musicians when we do put events on."
Mr de Carteret was previously on The F Project's committee, running the first gig in the laneway, as part of the collaboration, in October 2022, by Emma Donovan and The Putbacks.
"We usually utilise The F Project where there's going to be more than 100 people," he said.
Mr de Carteret said the venue was also supported by Warrnambool City Council grants.
