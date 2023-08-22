Plans three years in the making to build an off-grid house and accompanying bed and breakfast on the Great Ocean Road have been put on hold.
Corangamite Shire councillors voted unanimously to defer voting on a planning permit application for a three bedroom dwelling on 7.26 hectares of largely untouched land about two kilometres west of Princetown at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 22.
Manager of planning and building services Aaron Moyne had advised councillors to refuse the application based on the removal of 0.845 hectares of native vegetation.
But coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels raised an alternative motion to defer a decision on the application.
The application had already been amended in March this year in response to concerns and a request for further information from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action regarding the assessment of native vegetation removal.
Planning officers had also advised the local policy direction was clear in that rural residential development of small lots in the Princetown western area was discouraged, as consistent with the past strategic planning and the direction set by the Marine and Coastal Policy.
Officers also found the proposal to include an opportunity for a B&B associated with the dwelling as a supporting tourism and visitor economy component did not justify the need for a dwelling on the land.
A potential for land use conflict was also noted, as an active lime quarry can be found about 300 metres south of the site.
