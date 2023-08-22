SAM Uwland had one major goal when he landed at Kolora-Noorat in the off-season - be available for selection.
The experienced midfielder-forward had endured a spate of hamstring and groin issues which had limited football appearances in recent seasons when he played for Hampden league outfit Cobden and then Mininera and District league side Woorndoo-Mortlake.
But 2023 - his first in Power colours - has been a year to remember with Uwland playing 15 of a possible 19 matches for his new team.
He missed two games as a precaution and two when he was unavailable.
"I have had a lot of years where I've been really injury-prone so there wasn't a lot of expectation on how I could play, it was 'get out there and do what you can'," Uwland said of his role at Kolora-Noorat.
"It's been good because it's kept me out on the park most of the year.
"I've been pretty happy just to stay out there and run around instead of always being on the sidelines."
Uwland, 31, spends his time traversing south-west Victoria.
The Cobden-raised father-of-one now lives in Mortlake and works in Warrnambool as a civil engineer.
His partner Lucy Jubb plays netball for the Power while son Arlo is a regular on game day.
They already feel "like a part of the furniture" at the Warrnambool and District league club.
"They've been pretty welcoming with open arms. The club is very family-orientated and I have a young family now," Uwland said.
"Lucy's from the Mortlake area so we shifted over there.
"I am from Cobden, so it (Noorat) was sort of an in between, and it worked out really well with where we seem to always end up."
Uwland is eager to add another game in Power colours to his resume when they meet Panmure in Sunday's first semi-final at Allansford.
It comes after a nerve-racking finish to the club's elimination final victory over Russells Creek.
"Russells Creek came back pretty strong and we fought hard to get back in front so it was a bit of relief as well as being glad we got the win," he said.
"Everyone was pretty happy in the rooms afterwards. We won that one and it was one of four (finals) we talked about so we've got three more to try and win."
Panmure, which entered the finals campaign with a double chance, will be a dangerous opponent.
"They're one of the more physical teams out there, they have a lot of bigger, older bodies so it's about making sure we don't get knocked around and are up for the contest," Uwland said.
"If we can match them that way we can definitely beat them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.