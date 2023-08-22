Young change-makers from Warrnambool Primary School are working with community agencies, organisations and even AFL footballers to solve problems, inspiring new ideas to improve the city.
The school's year six students have thrown themselves into its community social change project and are building connections within their school and the community.
Teacher Thomas Fraser said the project's aim was to empower students, encouraging them to act proactively, research issues and how to improve the areas they were passionate about.
"It's important, especially for grade 6s who are 11 and 12 years old, to know that their voice can be heard and they can make a difference from as young as they are," Mr Fraser said.
"It really powers their voice from youth."
The students are connecting with organisations and agencies including Warrnambool City Council, Wannon Water, the Salvation Army, Warrnambool & District Food Share and many others.
"They're actually being citizens of Warrnambool, as opposed to students," he said. "It's really inspiring. The kids are so passionate about trying to improve things," he said.
Mr Fraser said one student loved children and together they looked at the city's lack of childcare places and attendance costs, reading an article about the crisis. They have reached out to city childcare centres to see if they can help fundraise or volunteer to help lighten their load.
"The student said 'It sounds like they're under resourced and they need all the help they can get'. I said 'that's 100 per cent true, now what are you going to do?"
Projects include, but are not limited to, working with the city council to create an Indigenous or cultural garden and play space, while another is in talks with council to improve residents health and wellbeing.
Others are studying Port Fairy and Wannon Water, "with the goal of creating the perfect tasting water that promotes hydration and awareness of water's nutritional value", while their classmates are teaming up with the Warrnambool & District Historical Society and the library to inform visitors about historic city locations.
Another student is interviewing AFL footballers, including Fremantle's Josh Corbett and former south-west resident and recently-retired North Melbourne footballer Ben Cunnington, which Mr Fraser said had "ignited a spark within young minds and encouraged them to discover their inner sources of inspiration".
He said the project had a transformative effect and helped students realise even from a young age they can make "enormous change which could impact everyone's lives now".
"This gives students motivation and engagement in their learning, but it gives them inspiration and opens up their eyes," he said.
"It gives them more understanding about what their role is as a citizen in this town as opposed to their roles as students. When they walk in the door they're saying 'what can I change next?' and it's amazing how much that passion ripples through into other areas of the curriculum.
"I've just finished doing my masters of inclusive education and one of the main elements I was able to get from that, is the education system probably needs to be based more around empathy, rhetoric, logic and social change, as opposed to always emphasising academic standards, as important as they are.
"It should be about empowering kids to be actively being part of their community, rather than just being able to read and write."
Mr Fraser invited any groups or organisations who wanted to partner with the students to contact him at the school.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.