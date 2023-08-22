With time running out, dozens of people were lined up outside Warrnambool Neighbourhood Community Centre to ensure they got their $250 power saving bonus on Tuesday.
The cost of living crisis has pushed power bills higher, leaving many worried about just how far they will go up.
Warrnambool's David McKenzie said he said had tried to access the savings online himself but because he didn't have a scanner on his printer he couldn't complete the forms.
Mr McKenzie said his last gas bill went up but not as much as it could have because he had used less on heating asit wasn't cold enough to turn it on.
"My gas bill went up four or five per cent," he said. "The electricity bill I'm expecting to go up."
Mr McKenzie said he hoped the government could stop the gas companies from making "great profits" out of people who still had gas heating.
The pensioner said if gas prices kept rising, it wouldn't be long before there was incentive to change to electric.
Russell Attrill, who also turned out to sign up for the $250 power saving bonus, said he had installed solar panels which had helped keep his power bills under control.
"I had it all sorted and I had it down to an average of $60 to $80 a month," Mr Attrill said.
"Since prices have gone up, it's terrible. I'm worried about it now."
Mr Attrill said the daily supply charge had gone up to 130 cents a day from about 79 cents.
He said he was thankful the region was almost through the coldest months of the year.
"Now that summer's coming on, with the solar panels they generate a lot of power," he said.
Mr Attrill said he also recently took advantage of the government incentive to replace his 30-year-old hot water service for a new electric one to save money.
"But since the day it's gone in, the power bill's been dearer," he said.
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora said more than 100 people had turned up to get their $250 power saving bonus during drop-in sessions across the south-west.
She said the sessions were important because not everyone had access to the internet.
"Anyone can apply. If you've got a power bill you can claim that bonus," she said.
"The task is to just check to make sure the best deal energy wise and you receive a $250 energy bonus as a result."
Ms Ermacora said the latest round of power bonuses ended on August 31, and anyone who needed help could contact her office or visit their local community house.
She said the power saving initiative came on top of the Labor government's cheaper train fares and free kinder.
"Those things are all in recognition of just how much things have been going up the last couple of years," she said.
