9 Ferguson Street, East Warrnambool

By House of the Week
August 26 2023 - 8:30am
Large mid-century clifftop masterpiece | House of the Week
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • $1,650,000
  • LAND AREA: 3045 square metres
  • AGENCY: Brian O'Halloran & Co
  • CONTACT: Brian Hancock 0408 529 580 or Tamara Holloway 0428 160 186
  • INSPECT: By appointment

"This exceptional property was designed and built by renowned past architect Bruce Auty in 1966 who was before his time in modern design for the era," said agent Brian Hancock.

