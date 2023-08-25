Large mid-century clifftop masterpiece | House of the Week

"This exceptional property was designed and built by renowned past architect Bruce Auty in 1966 who was before his time in modern design for the era," said agent Brian Hancock.
Some of the property's best features are the "outstanding east location, sensational views, open plan living, and privacy in the huge allotment."
That open plan design is part of what put Mr Auty ahead of his time. And huge is right, since there's more than 3000 square meters within the official boundary.
Meanwhile, placing the house back a bit but still in a very high position helps explain the views from the rear of the home, with the 18.5 metre long (elevated) back deck taking full advantage of it.
The study, along with the huge kitchen, dining-living area, and the superb lounge room, all take in the view as well, certainly aided by the liberal use of large glass panels for not just the windows but also the sliding doors.
The bedrooms are to the north-eastern wing of the home (the front faces north) with a hallway that connects them. The main bedroom has a large ensuite and a walk-in robe, while the primary bathroom is right between the other two bedrooms.
Given it's various very desirable details, a suitable buyer might be "a family wanting plenty of room to move and live in a very comfortable open plan living home which offers postcard views over the Hopkins River estuary and ocean."
As for why this particular address is so great, it sits "in a prime east Warrnambool riverside location only minutes walk down to the park reserve, boat ramp for the fisherman and Proudfoots restaurant."
While the rear of the block slopes down to the water, the rest of the great expanse that forms the grounds are well-established into a tree-filled park-like setting.
In front of the home (to the right as you look at it from the street, or north-west if you look at a map of the floorplan) is a three-sided double carport constructed with the same bricks and roofing to match the home, plus it has a concrete floor as an added benefit.
Between the carport and the home is a north-facing courtyard with patio areas up against the house. And the laundry, in the north-west corner of the main building, has a third toilet and easy outdoor access down a pathway to the under-house workshop and storage area.
