Ahead of this year's J.A Esam Medal, The Standard is catching up with some past winners. For the second instalment we speak to 2013 medallist Brad McCosh from South Rovers.
A decade on from receiving the Warrnambool and District league's highest honour, sport looks a little different for ex-South Rovers star Brad McCosh.
In 2013, aged 32, the gun midfielder called time on his glittering football career, the same year he won the J.A Esam Medal.
McCosh, who spent four years with South Rovers after Hampden league stints with Port Fairy and Warrnambool, polled 25 votes to clinch the victory - six votes clear of Panmure's Jye Bidmade and Nirranda's Nathan Couch.
Part of the reason the former Lion called it quits was to spend more time with family and now 42, the only sporting dreams he is chasing are those of his three daughters.
The trio - Nellie, 11, Lottie, 13 and Evie 16 - is involved with South Warrnambool's junior football and netball programs, among other sports.
"They're playing netball, footy, tennis and basketball," McCosh told The Standard.
"Basically just running them around. I haven't really gone back into the footy since I finished, to tell you the truth.
"Just basically been helping out, helping them with nippers and basketball and just coaching a few teams here and there."
Reflecting on his famous Esam Medal win, McCosh said it was a surprise at the time.
He assumed he was just invited to the event for being selected in the team of the year.
"I actually I didn't think I was a chance," he said.
"The three previous years were heaps better and that year I remember I did my quad in the first half of the year. I played OK and then my last probably 10 games were not too bad.
"I got invited to go to the count, I just remember I thought I'd made team of the year so I went along for that. Half-way through the count I just remember I was in the lead, I was in the top two or three and then I knew my second half was better and I came over the top."
The on-baller had already decided to retire during the season and played his last game against Old Collegians as the Lions ended their campaign in sixth.
He said the medal wasn't enough to change his decision and admitted missing some aspects of playing.
"Some things you miss, some things you don't. Don't miss waking up sore Sunday and Monday but miss the mateship and fun times you have at training and game-days, all the good wins," he said.
McCosh, a fitter and turner at Provico, still finds time to reminisce on his playing days, which also included a Hampden league MVP award while playing for Port Fairy in 2007.
"You might go watch the odd game here and there," he said.
" And you just sit there and reflect. And it's good just to catch up with past teammates.
"(I'm) still friends with a few of the Rovers boys and Port Fairy boys and Warrnambool lads. It's good to catch up every now and again, have a couple of beers and reflect."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
