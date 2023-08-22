The Standard
Dart and Marlin, the F Project launch inaugural Winter Block Party

Jessica Howard
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 11:30am
Woodford-raised Leah Senior will headline Warrnambool's Winter Block Party on August 26.
A calibre of artists will come back to where it all started this weekend as a new winter festival is launched in the heart of Warrnambool.

