A calibre of artists will come back to where it all started this weekend as a new winter festival is launched in the heart of Warrnambool.
The Dart and Marlin will host its inaugural Winter Block Party on Saturday, August 26, at the city's art precinct The F Project.
The car park stage will feature an evening of food and music with headliner Leah Senior, who returns to the region she grew up in following the launch of her fourth album The Music That I Make earlier this year.
The Australian-based folk singer and songwriter effortlessly weaves together spring-time baroque pop playfulness with a fragile blend of bedroom folk.
Senior, who grew up in Woodford, toured North America last year with Australian rockers King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard.
She features on this week's bill alongside Killarney singer-songwriter Billy Barker, Bananagun, whose front man Nick Van Bakel grew up in Warrnambool, and Melbourne artist Jess Riberio.
Barker said he was keen to share the stage with a "high calibre of artists".
"They've all been active in the Melbourne scene for a decade, they've done several international tours and I probably own all of their records," he told The Standard.
"Over the years there's been a lot of creatives that have come out of Warrnambool so it's good to see them come back to inspire the next generation of creatives in the south-west, while performing to an audience here who really desire these kind of events.
"We're very lucky to have such a high calibre of artists on the one day. I'm really looking forward to that."
Barker played in the space back in February as part of Sunflower Fest, which honoured the late south-west musician Guy Heath.
"The Dart has always championed gigs here in the south-west and (owner) Dave (de Carteret) struck a relationship with The F Project to utilise that laneway area which is partly undercover so it works in all conditions," he said.
He said the partnership allowed the region to enjoy bigger gigs, more often.
"And that is so important," Barker said. "Being a relatively small town, without these sorts of events you might not have the space to cross paths or connect with the kinds of people who attend. It's super important for community, for finding and reconnecting with like-minded people."
Crowds can expect a "special treat" from Barker who will be joined on stage on Saturday by a group of Timor-Leste nationals who will perform a traditional folk song in Tetun.
"I think it will be really cool to witness some of the Timor-Leste culture here in Warrnambool," he said.
Winter Block Party kicks off at 5pm Saturday with tickets sold here.
The F Project recently celebrated a decade since opening the arts precinct in Timor Street.
