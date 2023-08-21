The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool police detectives investigate burglary at Port Fairy business

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 22 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burglar breaks into business, steals food and leaves mess
Burglar breaks into business, steals food and leaves mess

Police believe a burglar who broke into a Port Fairy restaurant, stole food and left a mess was known to the victims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.