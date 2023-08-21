Burglar breaks into business, steals food and leaves mess

Police believe a burglar who broke into a Port Fairy restaurant, stole food and left a mess was known to the victims.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said The Sentinel was broken into about 12.30am on Tuesday, August 21.
He said CCTV showed the man enter the business in the middle of the night and go straight to the fridge before stealing food.
He said the man left behind a mess at the Bank Street business.
The spokesman said the footage was observed by the victims and the offender was believed to be known them.
He said police were continuing their investigations.
He urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
