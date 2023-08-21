Warrnambool's King's College has record decade-high demand for its 2024 kindergarten programs with its four-year-old sessions at capacity.
Principal Allister Rouse said 55 children were enrolled in next year's four-year-old program while three-year-old sessions were filling fast and its 44 places was almost at capacity.
"It's definitely a flow-on effect from the free kinder offering," Mr Rouse said.
He said it was the most enrolments the college had in more than a decade and it had employed two extra teachers to offer the increased numbers.
There will be two classes each of three-year-old and four-year-old kindergarten in 2024.
Both year levels include 15 hours of funded kinder through a state government initiative that came into effect in 2023, aiming to save families money and support women to return to the workforce.
The Standard revealed in August 2022 how additional kinder places and an early learning centre expansion at King's College would help cater for the city's predicted growth over the next 30 years.
"Obviously the government is trying to create places by offering grants to kinders to either extend or build more kinder so we're looking at how we can accommodate that growth by tapping into that funding that's available," he said.
Mr Rouse said the strong interest in the college's early years program was pleasing.
"I think its a reflection of the program that we offer," he said.
"It's always been an excellent program and highly regarded in the Warrnambool community for the quality of the kindergarten programs we offer so I'm not surprised there's an increased demand now that it's free."
It comes after Warrnambool City Council added a new kindergarten session this month for its 2024 intake to cater for increased demand with free kinder and a lack of childcare places driving the spike.
In December 2022, The Standard reported King's College was celebrating "significant" growth in its enrolments for next year with the school recording a 25 per cent increase in its student numbers.
At the time the college's enrolments for the 2023 school year were 337 students compared with 291 in 2022.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.