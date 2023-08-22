The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool East Primary School celebrate new display at Melbourne Zoo

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 22 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool East Primary School kids have a new display at Melbourne Zoo focusing on their involvement in the Bubbles Not Balloons anti-pollution program. Teacher Kerry McCarthy is joined by Fred Goodall, 9, Lily Cheeseman, 12, Evie Hanson, 9, Lexie McKenzie, 12, and Madison Sandri, 9. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool East Primary School kids have a new display at Melbourne Zoo focusing on their involvement in the Bubbles Not Balloons anti-pollution program. Teacher Kerry McCarthy is joined by Fred Goodall, 9, Lily Cheeseman, 12, Evie Hanson, 9, Lexie McKenzie, 12, and Madison Sandri, 9. Picture by Sean McKenna

A reversal of roles has Warrnambool children on display at Melbourne Zoo in a showcase of one school's dedication to the environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.