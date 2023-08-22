A reversal of roles has Warrnambool children on display at Melbourne Zoo in a showcase of one school's dedication to the environment.
A new permanent display near the penguin enclosure is the latest project culminating from Warrnambool East Primary School's years-long relationship with the organisation.
Teacher Kerry McCarthy said the Bubbles Not Balloons billboard was based on just one of the many initiatives the school had run.
"We love our work with the zoo, it's pretty special," she said.
"Our relationship with Melbourne Zoo started in 2016 when we had Deakin University marine students come and work with the kids, one of them had a connection with the zoo which at the time was looking for two schools to try the Seal the Loop initiative.
"They asked if we were interested in getting involved and we said yes. Since then, we've had an ongoing relationship with the zoo.
"Every extinction showcase they've had, we've taken the kids down to see it. The three-fours do the bulk of beach cleanups and things like that, but saying that, whenever there's something else we can tie into our environmental work, we do."
She said the school submitted a photo of students participating in a beach cleanup, which was chosen for the display.
"Wherever we can, we work on real problems with the kids," Ms McCarthy said.
"We try to get involved in local projects like the Better Buds campaign. Our kids came up with the initiative and it was really exciting when we got them banned.
"We do regular cleanups, sometimes we'll take about 150 kids and we'll come back and sort out all the rubbish, then upload the data.
"After the Seal the Loop campaign, we got involved with Bubbles Not Balloons because they're a real problem for sea animals. We don't have any balloons at the school."
Student Lily Cheeseman, 12, said she valued her school's relationship with the zoo.
"It allows us to do lots of different things including beach cleanups which make you feel like you've done something to help the world," she said.
"We also get to get involved with the initiatives they do like Bubbles Not Balloons and you get to be a part of all of that. I also remember when I was in grade one-two, we had to do a song for Seal The Loop and we performed it at the zoo."
