BUDDING netballer Jess Kent embraced the chance to run through the midcourt in season 2023 with her performances resulting in a league best-and-fairest win.
The Merrivale centre, 12, claimed the Warrnambool and District league 13 and under award on Monday night.
She polled 35 votes to win from Old Collegians goal keeper Laura Bray who collected 28 in a high-polling battle.
Kent, a grade six pupil at St Pius Primary School in Warrnambool, said she enjoyed the challenge of playing for the Tigers.
"I played centre most of the time, sometimes switching to goal attack," she said.
"I get to basically run everywhere and be everywhere and it's just really fun to be active all the time."
The chance to win a premiership for her club is driving the young player on.
"We're playing semi-finals which is exciting," Kent said.
"I hope we go well in that. (I like netball) because of the teamwork and having your mates and being able to play with them."
Kent said winning a league best and fairest was special.
"I am pretty grateful for this award and just really excited that I won," she said.
Dennington was named the 13 and under netball team for its sportsmanship throughout the season.
