The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

2023 WDFNL awards: Merrivale's Jess Kent wins 13 and under netball crown

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 21 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A happy Jess Kent, who plays netball for Merrivale, after winning the 2023 WDFNL 13 and under award. Picture by Sean McKenna
A happy Jess Kent, who plays netball for Merrivale, after winning the 2023 WDFNL 13 and under award. Picture by Sean McKenna

BUDDING netballer Jess Kent embraced the chance to run through the midcourt in season 2023 with her performances resulting in a league best-and-fairest win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.