PROMISING centre Stella Patterson added another award to a growing netball resume on Monday.
The South Rovers teenager won the Warrnambool and District league 15 and under best and fairest with 35 votes from Allansford goal defence Jaylah Moloney, who collected 32 in a close count.
Patterson was runner-up in a league best and fairest in 2022 when she took out the 15 and under reserves award while playing for Hampden league club South Warrnambool.
Patterson, who was not at the vote count at Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club, was a presence at the top of the WDFNL 15 and under leader-board for most of rounds.
She was four votes clear after 10 rounds and two votes ahead after round 15.
Patterson produced back-to-back three-vote games in rounds 17 and 18 to win the award.
Merrivale was named the best 15 and under team for its sportsmanship throughout its campaign.
