IT'S an achievement to win one league best and fairest in a year, let alone two.
Multi-talented athlete Alice Cann did just that when she collected a netball trophy to sit alongside her top cricket gong, making 2023 one to remember.
The Warrnambool College student claimed the Warrnambool and District league netball competition's 17 and under award on Monday night after a standout season in Russells Creek's defensive end.
It followed her victory in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 17 girls' best and fairest in early March after a producing a special campaign for Nestles.
Cann, 16, said it was humbling to feature at the top of leader-boards in her chosen sports.
"It's been a good sporting year for me," she said.
"It is easy (to juggle) both when you've got the right people around. It makes it fun and not draining."
Her netball success came as a surprise, particularly after she considered walking away from the sport.
A second-half blitz helped the Creeker poll 30 votes to win from Allansford's Hannah Byron on 26.
Cann sat eighth on the leader-board with nine votes after five rounds and jumped to second with 22 after 15 rounds.
She polled eight votes in the final three rounds to edge out Byron, who also plays defence.
"I have never won a (netball) best and fairest, not even a club one so it's pretty cool," Cann said.
"It was pretty surprising. I didn't really expect to get as many votes as I did."
Cann is aiming for back-to-back premierships with Russells Creek.
The Creekers will play in a cut-throat first semi-final against Allansford on Sunday.
Cricket pre-season has started too with Cann travelling to Hamilton once a week to train with Victorian Premier Cricket side Geelong.
The all-rounder will focus on the state league this summer, eager to immerse herself further in the Cats' program.
"I always grew up playing cricket in the backyard with dad and my cousins and dad coached me all the way through since I was 12 until I was 16," Cann said.
"It went from there to playing rep cricket and now for Geelong. I'd just like to secure my spot in one of the premier league sides."
Old Collegians' Olivia Lenehan was the rising star winner while South Rovers won the club award for best sportsmanship throughout the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.