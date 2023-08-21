The Standard
Glenelg Shire district man charged with family violence offending refused bail

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 22 2023 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
Taxi driver calls for help as accused man assaults woman in garage
A Glenelg Shire district man accused of kicking, punching and strangling his former partner has been remanded in custody.

