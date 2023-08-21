Taxi driver calls for help as accused man assaults woman in garage

A Glenelg Shire district man accused of kicking, punching and strangling his former partner has been remanded in custody.
The man, who cannot legally be named, made an unsuccessful bail application in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, August 21.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man was too great a risk to the safety of the victim.
The man pleaded with the magistrate to reconsider his decision as he was taken from the court room.
He was arrested at the weekend after he allegedly attended at a Portland property looking for his former partner.
Police allege he smashed a front window and attempted to climb through, causing damage.
The man was prohibited from remaining within a few hundred metres of the complainant.
At the time of the alleged offending he was already on bail for assault-related offences against the same woman.
The court heard the man and complainant were at his house on July 21, they started arguing and he slammed her phone on a work bench, causing the screen to smash.
The complainant rang a taxi so she could leave the premises.
When the driver arrived, he observed the pair in a heated argument.
The accused man was observed pushing the woman, causing her to crash into a wall.
The taxi driver called triple-0.
The court heard the man also kicked, punched and strangled the complainant, causing her to collapse to the ground as she could no longer breathe.
Police members arrived to find the man yelling and in an agitated and aggressive state.
The complainant later outlined an alleged history of family violence offending, including being pushed out of a moving car by the accused man.
During a self-represented bail application, the man accepted responsibility for the offending while claiming he had a "heart of gold".
His application was refused and the man will face court again later this month.
