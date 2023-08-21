The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL awards 2023: Jarrod Ferguson wins WDFNL under 15 best and fairest

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 21 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Ferguson after winning the under 15 WDFNL best and fairest. Picture by Sean McKenna
Jarrod Ferguson after winning the under 15 WDFNL best and fairest. Picture by Sean McKenna

Timboon Demons under 15 talent Jarrod Ferguson knows his phenomenal individual season wouldn't be possible without his coaches and parents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.