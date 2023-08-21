Timboon Demons under 15 talent Jarrod Ferguson knows his phenomenal individual season wouldn't be possible without his coaches and parents.
The young on-baller polled a remarkable 39 votes at Monday night's Warrnambool and District league best and fairest count, to take out the competition's top honour.
He finished six-votes ahead of runner-up Hamish Molan from Kolora-Noorat.
Ferguson admitted he was "speechless" at the result and was quick to praise those close to him.
"(I'd like to) thank my parents for the encouragement that they give," he told The Standard.
"The efforts they go to is crazy.
"Obviously our coach (Justin Roberts), first time coaching for these boys and he's been great.
"Just really brought the team together and yeah he's done a great job. He's got a few helpers, so Josh Drysdale and Hamish Williams, our assistant coaches. They've killed it."
Ferguson hailed the "really good" culture at the Demons, who he has been involved with since he was a toddler.
Ferguson's Demons' outfit will play in the second semi-final on Saturday, with the winner to progress straight to the grand final.
