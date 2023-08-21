Russells Creek under 13 star Hugh White relishes lining up for Russells Creek every week and on Monday night was rewarded for his stellar campaign.
The 12-year-old Creeker, who can play a range of positions all over the ground, was crowned the Warrnambool and District league's 13 and under best and fairest.
White finished with 32 votes across the home-and-away season, five ahead of Kolora-Noorat's Leo Beasley (27), who finished runner-up.
White, who has played with the club since Auskick, was delighted with the accolade.
"I'm stoked with that, I loved it. I loved the whole year and everything," he told The Standard.
The rising Creeker praised the club for its positive environment.
"I love it," he said.
"Just the people, just everyone in the association."
White's team is a strong chance of winning some silverware this season after clinching the minor premiership.
The side faces South Rovers on Saturday in the second semi-final.
White credited his father Simon, a former Creeker, for sparking his interest in the game.
"He started my footy career really," he said.
