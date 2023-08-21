A KOROIT greyhound trainer and owner believes Moraine Suzie can add to her trophy collection such is her talent.
The Peter Byrne-owned Moraine Suzie won the Victorian stayer of the year award in Melbourne on Saturday night.
The three-year-old was also runner-up in the Victorian greyhound of the year voting.
Byrne said Moraine Suzie, who is trained by Lara's Brendan Pursell, was a deserving winner after success in group-level races.
"It was a big thrill and it was an honour," he said.
"I knew she was a bit of a chance but it was a bit of a surprise.
"She's been running against the best all year really and she's won a few of them."
Byrne, whose sons Connor and Talor play senior football for Koroit, has been involved in the greyhound industry "all my life".
He said Moraine Suzie's success had been among his career highlights.
"She's definitely the best one I've had," Byrne, who was proud to see a south-west connected dog on the state stage, said.
"She won the Top Gun and that was the most memorable one, that was at The Meadows.
"She's been in six or seven group races for the year and she's managed to win two of them and ran second in another one."
Moraine Suzie will compete in the Speed Star format at Sandown on Wednesday night and is first reserve for the nationals at The Meadows on Saturday.
