The Hampden league's junior football and netball finals were played on Sunday, with entertaining contests played out across each grade.
In the football, South Warrnambool triumphed 5.9 (39) to 3.3 (21) against Warrnambool in the under 14s and Cobden defeated the Roosters 9.6 (60) to 9.5 (59) in the under 16s.
In the netball, Koroit downed Warrnambool 45-13 in the 13 and under reserves while the Blues accounted for the Saints 24-22 in the 15 and under reserves.
The Standard photographer Sean McKenna was out and about capturing some of the action.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
