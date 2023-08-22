The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Naval association 'horrified' EV charger remains calling on Southern Grampians Shire to remove it

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 22 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Grampians Shire has been working with EVIE Networks to explore suitable alternative locations, one of which includes keeping it at its current location at Beersheba Memorial Park. Picture supplied
Southern Grampians Shire has been working with EVIE Networks to explore suitable alternative locations, one of which includes keeping it at its current location at Beersheba Memorial Park. Picture supplied

A south-west naval association president is calling on the Southern Grampians Shire Council to "show respect to veterans" and relocate a controversial Hamilton EV charging station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.