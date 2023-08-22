A south-west naval association president is calling on the Southern Grampians Shire Council to "show respect to veterans" and relocate a controversial Hamilton EV charging station.
The Naval Association Australia South West Victoria Sub Section president Lee Priest said he was "horrified" it hadn't already been removed and the original controversial location had been included as one of three potential future sites for residents to vote on.
Mr Priest wrote to the shire expressing its "deep disappointment and strident opposition" to Hamilton's EV charger which is in "close proximity" to the Vietnam Veteran's memorial and Be'er Sheba memorial.
"Memorials should be places for quiet reflection," he said in the letter, dated August 20. "As things stand it is impossible to engage with these Hamilton memorials without having the EV charging station in your sight line."
The Port Fairy resident said its members visited the Hamilton memorial to commemorate 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War on Friday, August 18.
While laying a wreath, he said its Hamilton members "were confronted not only with the charging station but also the ugly temporary fencing that surrounds it".
The Naval Association group gathers in Hamilton regularly and Mr Priest viewed the site at a recent meeting "to understand the issue", and as a Vietnam Veteran said he was "personally affronted".
He said he could not imagine "a thorough consultation process would have led to this site being chosen initially" and was pleased a council motion was moved on June 21 for its removal and relocation "to a more suitable site".
Mr Priest said he was then "horrified" to read in The Standard on Saturday, August 19 it had "not been moved at all" and the "current and totally inappropriate site" was one of three options for residents to vote on.
Mr Priest is calling on the shire to "recognise their error, make good on their resolution and show respect to veterans, of Vietnam and other conflicts," and relocate the EV charging station as soon as possible to one of the two other identified sites.
"The current site has no place in a list of options for any reasonable consultation process," he said in the letter.
"I do not make this request lightly, and do understand that moving the charging station will incur some cost and inconvenience, However, I consider this minor in contrast to the impact on the public and in particular the veteran community should it remain at the current site."
It comes as Southern Grampians Shire Council has bowed to public pressure, broadening a survey on the future location of a controversial EV charging station.
Hamilton RSL president Danny Bland had slammed Southern Grampians Shire saying online voting to determine the location of the charger had "ostracised" its older veteran community.
He said many of its members were unable to access an online survey but they were against the charger remaining in its original location, next to a veterans' monument.
"The crazy thing is the national service and Vietnam Vets guys are in their 70s and 80s, not all of them are computer savvy," Mr Bland said.
The shire on Monday, August 21, four days after opening an online survey, announced it had made hard copies available.
Mr Bland said he wasn't against an EV charger at another location, and it would be a "bonus" in drawing visitors to the region.
"Some of the veterans still use cheques so how do they get their message across when the shire is using an online platform to take the survey.
"They've already ostracised the people that are supposed to be able to have a chance to say something because they're not computer or tech savvy."
Southern Grampians Shire acting CEO Darren Barber said council was undertaking community engagement to determine the best location for the EVIE charger.
Mr Barber said once the survey closed on August 30, a report would be would be prepared with councillors to make the final decision at an upcoming council meeting.
"The locations outlined in the survey have all been selected based on the criteria provided by EVIE networks and council which included, driver and road user safety, land ownership and accessibility," Mr Barber said.
The EV car charger was installed in May, metres away from a veterans' monument which Mr Bland said at the time was disrespectful to their memory.
In July, Mr Bland said public outcry around its location had forced Southern Grampians Shire councillors to rethink its position but it should never have got to this point, criticising council for its lack of consultation with the RSL prior to its installation.
Other possible locations include relocating the charger to Hamilton Place behind the visitor information centre or in Thompson Street opposite the Shell service station.
