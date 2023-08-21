Southern Grampians Shire Council has bowed to public pressure, broadening a survey on the future location of a controversial EV charging station.
Hamilton RSL president Danny Bland had slammed Southern Grampians Shire saying online voting to determine the location of the charger had "ostracised" its older veteran community.
He said many of its members were unable to access an online survey but they were against the charger remaining in its original location, next to a veterans' monument.
"The crazy thing is the national service and Vietnam Vets guys are in their 70s and 80s, not all of them are computer savvy," Mr Bland said.
The shire on Monday, August 21, four days after opening an online survey, announced it had made hard copies available.
Mr Bland said he wasn't against an EV charger at another location, and it would be a "bonus" in drawing visitors to the region.
"Some of the veterans still use cheques so how do they get their message across when the shire is using an online platform to take the survey.
"They've already ostracised the people that are supposed to be able to have a chance to say something because they're not computer or tech savvy."
A Southern Grampians spokeswoman said council was undertaking community engagement to determine the best location for the EVIE charger.
She said once the survey closed on August 30, a report would be would be prepared with councillors to make the final decision at an upcoming council meeting.
"The locations outlined in the survey have all been selected based on the criteria provided by EVIE networks and council which included, driver and road user safety, land ownership and accessibility," the spokeswoman said.
The EV car charger was installed in May, metres away from a veterans' monument which Mr Bland said at the time was disrespectful to their memory.
In July, Mr Bland said public outcry around its location had forced Southern Grampians Shire councillors to rethink its position but it should never have got to this point, criticising council for its lack of consultation with the RSL prior to its installation.
Other possible locations include relocating the charger to Hamilton Place behind the visitor information centre or in Thompson Street opposite the Shell service station.
