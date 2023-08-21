The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hamilton RSL slams Southern Grampians Shire over online EV charger survey

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Grampians Shire has been working with EVIE Networks to explore suitable alternative locations, one of which includes keeping it at its current location at Beersheba Memorial Park. Picture supplied
Southern Grampians Shire has been working with EVIE Networks to explore suitable alternative locations, one of which includes keeping it at its current location at Beersheba Memorial Park. Picture supplied

Southern Grampians Shire Council has bowed to public pressure, broadening a survey on the future location of a controversial EV charging station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.