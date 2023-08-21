A Warrnambool gemstone expert has joined the state's peak construction body in welcoming the federal government's crackdown on "killer dust".
A national ban on the use, manufacture and import of silica stone products is one step closer after the ALP national platform - which sets out the government's policy agenda - was recently amended.
The amendment states "Labor would take all necessary steps to eradicate the hazard posed to workers by exposure to silica dust".
Engineered stone products widely used in kitchens can produce deadly silica dust when disturbed and cause silicosis when breathed in.
Measures in the amendment included implementing regulation outlining minimum safety benchmarks, a comprehensive health monitoring program, a dust register for all diagnosed cases of occupational lung disease and support (financial and psychological) for workers (and their families) diagnosed with occupational lung disease.
Warrnambool gemstone expert Alan Altman said it was "about time" the changes were made.
"If you're dealing with silica, you're setting yourself up for problems," he said.
"At the very least you can end up with breathing issues, if it doesn't progress to full silicosis you're very, very lucky. It's a shocker.
"I have a relative with impaired lung function because he was in the building industry. People would mix up concrete at home, you pour the bag of cement out and mix it with sand and gravel, I've seen people doing it around Warrnambool, you see clouds of silica dust as they're working and they're totally oblivious to it.
"I also saw people cutting concrete and cement sheet products in east Warrnambool a few weeks back with clouds of dust around them and no masks. People in their 20s and 30s think they're invincible, if they're going to work in that trade, they'll find by their 30s they'll have issues.
"It's just like smoking - it'll come on in various stages. Once it's in your lungs it causes microscopic cuts all through your lung, cutting away and causing scarring in lung tissue. Once it gets scarred it's not flexible and they don't function as they're supposed to, and it's like slowly having your lungs turn to stone and you basically suffocate.
"It's a horrible way to die and it shouldn't be happening in a country like Australia, we don't enforce the rules despite knowing about the problem for years."
CFMEU construction and general division national secretary Zach Smith shared Mr Altman's sentiment.
"I want to thank delegates to the ALP National Conference for voting to include this ban on harmful engineered stone products in the ALP national platform," he said.
"We know that one in four of the workers who use this stone will develop deadly silicosis or other deadly dust diseases.
"You don't need engineered stone to build homes or offices, it's not integral to the building process, it's a cosmetic product."
