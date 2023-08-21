The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool gem expert welcomes federal government's crackdown on silica

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 22 2023 - 6:00pm, first published August 21 2023 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool gem expert Alan Altman has welcomed a federal government crackdown on silica. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool gem expert Alan Altman has welcomed a federal government crackdown on silica. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool gemstone expert has joined the state's peak construction body in welcoming the federal government's crackdown on "killer dust".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.