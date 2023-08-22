One of the Hampden league's most damaging shooters is playing a key role in her club's premiership tilt.
Emily Finch was a standout in the Bombers' round 17 triumph against South Warrnambool with her ability to get off her opponent allowing her teammates to find her in open space.
The goal shooter, who has reunited with sister Jaymie in the Bombers' attacking end, is enjoying a standout season, leading the competition for goals scored after 17 rounds - 743 for an average of 43.7 per game.
South Warrnambool rival Hollie Phillips trails on 693 but does have a higher average - 49.5 - after missing three games to injury.
Cobden playing coach Sophie Hinkley said Finch was a key figure the Bombers moulded their game around.
"Em had an incredible start to the season," Hinkley said. "She was shooting 50 goals a game, she was absolutely phenomenal.
"Last time we played South Warrnambool, we had a lot of difficulty getting the ball down to her, and we know if we can get the ball down (there) she can be so dominant, like she was (on Saturday).
"She was holding with such a strong body and she can get on the move and lose her player on the one-on-one."
Joining Finch in the Bombers' best was defender and reigning Dot Jenkins medallist Remeny McCann, with Hinkley praising McCann for her team-orientated game this season.
"Rem's been off-and-on in the way that other people have probably starred but she's been doing the hard work behind the scenes for other people to come up with the goods," she said.
Hinkley was proud of her team's execution against South Warrnambool on Saturday and the way they covered defender Sarah Moroney's absence.
The Bombers' depth is a recurring comment this year with their division one side ladder-leaders. Their versatility was a major asset in Saturday's battle with Hinkley utilising several combinations through the midcourt with herself, Sophie and Alicia Blain, and Amy Hammond.
While South Warrnambool had an edge coming into the match after winning last year's grand final and their first match-up of 2023 in round nine, Hinkley said her players were keenly focused on their own game.
"South have been so impressive all year but we've probably been really concentrating internally on thing things we can control and we can't control the opposition, we can't control ladder positions or umpire decisions," she said. "We try and control what we can."
Cobden's home-and-away season concludes with a home game against Warrnambool on Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
