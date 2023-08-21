Three south-west men are flying the flag for a beloved community member and raising money for kids in need.
Jake, Max and Bill Dumesny have hit the road in car HR Pufnstuf - the pride and joy of the late Reg Dumesny - for the annual Variety Bash.
Speaking to The Standard from Dubbo on Monday, Jake said the trip had been life-changing.
"It's been amazing," Jake said.
"There have been lots of stories and laughs."
Jake said the three had met countless people who had asked about Reg and spoke about his incredible contribution.
"There is an amazing group of people taking part," he said.
The three had raised about $24,000 for the charity in the lead up to the event, but that amount has skyrocketed to almost $40,000.
Jake volunteered to have his hair cut to raise extra funds and to honour his late father.
Incredibly, $15,000 was raised and the decision was made to cut Jake's hair.
But only one side.
His uncles laughed it was "so they can see out the front window" when he is driving.
Jake said the best part of the trip so far - in addition to reminiscing about Reg - was seeing the smiles on the faces of children in need who were getting assistance.
"To be able to stop along and the trip and donate to children in need, to be able to see the happiness and the joy it brings to so many people is mind-blowing."
Jake said he would "absolutely" take part in the event again next year.
He said he and his uncles would be forever grateful for the support they have received from community members.
"We've been absolutely blown away with the support," Jake said.
Reg died in a single vehicle crash in January.
He had taken part in the variety bash for a number of years.
You can support their journey with a donation here.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
