POPULAR Warrnambool apprentice jockey Tayla Childs rode her first Saturday metropolitan winner on Saturday.
Childs, 27, who is apprentice to leading Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith, booted home I'm Kenny to win a $50,000 restricted race over 1550 metres at Morphettville.
The daughter of former champion jockey Greg Childs said it was a great thrill to ride her first Saturday city winner.
"It was wonderful to have won on I'm Kenny," she said. "I've been wanting to win a Saturday metropolitan race for a while. I'm just glad I'm Kenny's trainers Darren Magro and Aimee Bush gave me the opportunity.
"I've known Aimee for quite a few years. I was getting worried over the concluding stages of the race because I could hear the other horses coming. I'm Kenny just hung on to win."
Childs had five rides at Morphettville on Saturday and is hoping for more in the future as trainers take advantage of her three-kilogram city claim.
"I think I'll head back over to Adelaide for my Saturday rides over the next few months while I can still claim three kilograms in town," she said.
"All the big races are coming up in Melbourne and Sydney over the spring and there appears an opening for apprentice jockeys with a claim in Adelaide on Saturdays.
"I've also got to thank my manager Peter Meilak. He did a great job securing the rides for me in Adelaide."
Childs later took her tally of winners to 42 when she won on Tango and Cash for Smith at Warrnambool on Sunday.
"It's been a hectic time travelling over to Adelaide for Saturday's rides and then to be back to ride at Warrnambool on Sunday but I'm loving it," she said. "Lindsey and the team at his stable have been really great to me.
"I love living in Warrnambool and riding track work here. I aim to stay here and just go back to Adelaide on Saturdays if I can get rides there."
Childs' other best result at Morphettville on Saturday was a third-placing on France's Boy.
AARON Purcell is prepared to forget the unplaced run of Crosshill in the Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown and is looking forward with confidence to this Sunday's $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat.
"A few things just went wrong for us in the Crisp," the Warrnambool trainer said. "I don't think Crosshill was really comfortable running at Sandown. He'll be better running on the flat track at Ballarat. He was ridden a bit too aggressive at Sandown.
"The instructions on Sunday will be to let him settle in the run. Crosshill should be suited by the 4500 metres of the Grand National Steeplechase."
Purcell is aware imported jumper Stern Idol is the benchmark for the last jumps feature on Sunday but believes Crosshill will be competitive.
"Stern Idol is the one to beat," he said. "Stern Idol looks a superstar jumper but someone has to run second and who knows if something goes wrong."
Crosshill ran third in this year's Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase.
PETER CHOW was not getting carried away by the winning performance of Prophet's Choice at her home track on Sunday.
Prophet's Choice, aided by a heady ride from talented jockey Dean Yendall, got up to defeat Dream Brother in the 1000-metre race after missing the start.
"It was a top ride by Dean after Prophet's Choice missed the start," Chow said. "Dean never panicked. He just allowed Prophet's Choice time to find her feet.
"Prophet's Choice is honest and that was her grade on Sunday.
"We've got no big plans for her. We'll just run her in the minor grades."
Prophet's Choice has won four of her 25 starts and earned more than $90,000 in stake-money for her connections.
WARRNAMBOOL trainers Tom Dabernig and Maddie Raymond have entered horses for the $2 million Blue Diamond Stakes for two-year-old runners to be run at Caulfield on February 24.
Victoria's feature juvenile race has attracted 1473 entries for the 1200-metre race. Dabernig nominated 11 horses while Raymond put in two entries.
The country's largest stables yet again lead the charge with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott (110) the sole triple-figure entry, with Godolphin (98), Ciaron Maher and David Eustace (96), Lindsay Park Racing (91), and Annabel Neasham (87) all following suit.
The Blue Diamond Stakes Series itself starts off on January 26 with two heats of the Blue Diamond Previews over 1000 metres - a Group Three for fillies and a listed race for colts and geldings.
They step out next in the Blue Diamond Preludes over 1100 metres on Saturday, February 10 (Group Two fillies, Group Three colts and geldings) before running in the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes on February 24.
First acceptances ($350) are due at noon on November 14.
RACING lost one of its quiet achievers with the passing of Ivan Nolte.
Nolte, 76, trained plenty of winners from his Casterton stables during a long and distinguished career in racing.
Intent Gaze was one of his stars. The mare won 13 races including the 1990 Casterton Cup.
Former top western district jockey Neville Wilson rode Intent Gaze to victory in that race and he also rode the mare in many of her 50 runs.
Wilson said Nolte was an underrated trainer and a quiet, unassuming person.
Deepest sympathy is extended to the Nolte family at this sad time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.