South-west facilities receive flood relief grant from federal-state's disaster recovery program

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 9:55am
The Panmure Recreation Reserve was inundated with flood waters from the bursting Mount Emu Creek in October, 2022.
The Panmure Recreation Reserve was inundated with flood waters from the bursting Mount Emu Creek in October, 2022.

Flood-damaged facilities across the south-west have received a share of $160,000 for restoration efforts.

