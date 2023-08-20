Flood-damaged facilities across the south-west have received a share of $160,000 for restoration efforts.
Four recreational facilities impacted by the flooding event of October - November 2022 have been allotted grants from the federal and state government's joint Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Among them was the Camperdown Racecourse Recreation Reserve, which received $40,317 to restore and re-instate key infrastructure at the Camperdown Turf Club Reserve.
The Darlington Mechanics Institute and Recreation Reserve received a smaller grant of $3000 to repair and restore fencing and tracks, while the Terang and District Racing Club received $33,543 for its club rooms, car park and drainage around the club rooms.
Finally, the Panmure Recreation Reserve - which the Panmure Football Netball Club is the main tenant of - received the largest funding amount ($84,138) to repair its grandstand and other supporting structures.
PFNC president Philip Mahony said the funding was much-needed.
"It's great because we're able to get some things back in place, it enables the rec reserve to move forward with the repairs required," he said.
"The rec reserve had to replace the wood chips in the playground, repair the playground itself, repair some of the stairs leading to the second storey of the pavilion and repair the grandstand. The reserve has some portable seating on-order which will be in place for next year.
"There's just fantastic infrastructure there which is very much required by the footy club."
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said she recognised the importance of the facilities affected.
"I know from my visits to many disaster-impacted communities from last year's floods that these community resources are critical to the ongoing recovery journey," she said.
"This important funding will ensure the hardest hit communities are able to recover as quickly as possible."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
