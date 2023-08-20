Koroit expects to regain important midfielder James Gow for its final-round clash with North Warrnambool Eagles.
The reigning Hampden league grand finalists go head-to-head at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday to close the home-and-away season, with a win crucial for the Saints in securing a double chance come finals.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said Gow, who hasn't played since round 12 due to an ankle injury, would be a key inclusion for his team. Gow was in the Saints' best in seven of his nine appearances this year.
"It will be great to have Gow back in, we really missed him," he said.
The premiership coach said forward Tom Couch, who has missed the past two rounds, would also return, while midfielder Alex Pulling is close to returning but may miss another week as a precaution.
The Saints, who dropped their round 17 clash to Terang Mortlake, need one more win to avoid a potential elimination final.
"We go out there (this) week and we need to win to stay in the top three," McLaren said. "That was our message after the game, we have an opportunity to win one of our last two, and we missed one of them, and we'll see if we can get the next one."
McLaren understands there is little love lost between the Saints and Eagles - with the former defeating the latter in the past two grand finals - but believed a potential top-three finish would be extra motivation for his group.
The Eagles took bragging rights in round eight, dominating the final quarter to run away 19-point victors.
The Saints have some luxury in throwing it all at the Eagles on Saturday, with a win seeing both teams meet again the following Saturday in a qualifying final, while a loss gives the Saints an extra day to recover for a Sunday elimination final.
"It's one of those (games), where we can give it absolutely everything, make it a real hard contest, physical contest because we'd get an extra day if we don't win," he said.
