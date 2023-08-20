The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

P-plater blows .161, motorist flees scene of crash in Portland

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 21 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
P-plater blows .161, motorist flees scene of crash in busy morning for road police
P-plater blows .161, motorist flees scene of crash in busy morning for road police

A P-plater blew.161 and another motorist fled the scene of a crash in unrelated incidents in Portland on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.