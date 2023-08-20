P-plater blows .161, motorist flees scene of crash in busy morning for road police

A P-plater blew.161 and another motorist fled the scene of a crash in unrelated incidents in Portland on Monday morning.
Police intercepted a P2 probationary driver in Portland South on August 21 at 1.20am.
The motorist, who must have a .00 blood alcohol content when driving, blew .161.
If not a P-plater, the motorist would still have been more than three times the legal limit.
The offending vehicle was impounded with costs of $1137 and the driver will be summonsed to court at later date.
A Portland police spokesperson said officers were then called to an incident about two hours later involving a car crashing into a brick wall on Cape Nelson Road.
"Some evidence gathered at the scene suggests that the vehicle, which fled the scene after the collision, is a 1997-2000 Mitsubishi Lancer," the spokesperson said.
"The offending vehicle will have substantial damage to the front end."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Portland Police on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
