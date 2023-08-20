The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Terang Mortlake's Will Kain leads Hampden league goal-kicking tally with round remaining

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake's Will Kain is enjoying a strong season in front of goal, leading the Hampden league with 61 goals after 17 rounds. Picture by Anthony Brady
Terang Mortlake's Will Kain is enjoying a strong season in front of goal, leading the Hampden league with 61 goals after 17 rounds. Picture by Anthony Brady

Terang Mortlake forward Will Kain reveals he has kept a close eye on the Hampden league's leading goal-kicking battle but won't let it affect the way he approaches each game as the race goes down to the wire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.