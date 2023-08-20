Terang Mortlake forward Will Kain reveals he has kept a close eye on the Hampden league's leading goal-kicking battle but won't let it affect the way he approaches each game as the race goes down to the wire.
Kain, 23, was a key player in the Bloods' round 17 win over Koroit on Saturday, kicking five goals to take his season tally to 61.
He will go into Saturday's final home-and-away fixture with a one goal buffer ahead of Port Fairy full-forward Jason Rowan - who kicked six on Saturday - at the top of the league's leading goal-kicker tally.
"I do check it every week, see how I'm going," Kain laughed. "But it doesn't worry me... I'd take playing finals over it any day.
"We'll see how we go, and see how we go next week.
"(Jason's) already won a few, so he could probably sneak over the line."
Rowan, a renowned talent who broke the league's overall goal-kicking record earlier this year, has eight leading goal-kicking titles to his name, his most recent coming in 2016 at former club Warrnambool.
Kain, who is in the early stages of his Hampden career, enjoyed a breakout 2021 season and has taken his game to a new level this year, with his form in the past month particularly pleasing.
Of his 61 goals, 24 goals (an average of 4.4) have come from his past five games - up from an overall season average of 3.5 - while his best effort has been six goals, which he has achieved three times this year.
Kain, who played at Waratah in the Northern Territory Football League over the summer, credited consistency - he's kicked a goal in each game - a strong forward line and quality entry inside 50 as the key to his successful year in front of goal.
"I haven't really had any games where I've kicked a big bag or anything," he said. "In a good side, you're getting plenty of chances... you kick two or three.
"And we've got a few more targets up forward (this year) so getting a few more one-on-ones. That's probably why I'm getting a lot more looks."
Kain, who works as an accountant, highlighted the array of forward options the Bloods have at their fingertips this year, particularly as several key players return in time for finals.
"(Guys) like Lachie Wareham, Alex Moloney and Rhys Buck, which we sort of didn't really have the last few years," Kain said.
"It's been good that we can sort of change it around, and then the smalls, when the ball gets over the back, they're usually beating their man down forward."
Kain said the Bloods' nine-point win against Koroit on Saturday was just what it needed to garner the right momentum before their finals return.
"When we got our pressure going, we really brought that in the third quarter and the last as well, that's really where it started," he said of the win.
Terang Mortlake, which is still in with a shot at a top-three finish this weekend, hosts Hamilton Kangaroos in the final round.
Meg Saultry
