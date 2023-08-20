Kolora-Noorat Seniors 5.2 8.6 8.8 11.10 (76) def Russells Creek Seniors 3.2 4.4 6.9 10.11 (71)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat: L. Boyd 3, N. Marshall 2, S. Kenna 1, D. Barbary 1, L. Tebble 1, J. Dillon 1, E. Lee 1, N. Castersen 1; Russells Creek: L. Edwards 2, T. Smith 2, J. Chatfield 2, J. Chatfield 2, S. Alberts 1, T. Wason 1
BEST: Kolora-Noorat: R. O'Connor, N. Marshall, B. Moloney, D. Barbary, J. Moloney, S. Uwland; Russells Creek: D. Burns, T. Wason, P. Chatfield, L. McLeod, B. Hewett, J. Chatfield.
Russells Creek Reserves 0.1 4.5 5.5 7.5 (47) def Nirranda Reserves 0.2 0.2 1.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Russells Creek: M. Rook 2, L. Hunter 2, R. Cottee 1, M. Askew 1, M. Herrmann 1; Nirranda: J. Ryan 1, N. Couch 1.
BEST: Russells Creek: D. Jongebloed, N. Bradley, B. Kiensrod, C. Mifsud, M. Askew, M. Rook; Nirranda: N. Couch, J. McLaren, L. Cook, B. Poole, T. Rundle, R. Bellman.
Dennington Under 18 1.2 1.2 5.4 7.9 (51) def Allansford Under 18 2.1 2.4 3.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Dennington: T. Moana 2, J. McIntyre 1, L. Phillips 1, I. Baker 1, J. Douglas 1, R. Campbell-Gavin 1; Allansford: L. Draffen 1, J. Eldridge 1, T. Graham 1.
BEST: Dennington: J. Keay, B. Barton, W. Fogarty, I. Baker, R. Campbell-Gavin, T. Moana; Allansford: D. Pogson, K. Gordon, J. Eldridge, L. Moloney, S. Bell, J. Draffen.
Old Collegians Under 15 4.3 5.3 9.5 10.6 (66) def Merrivale Under 15 0.0 0.1 1.3 1.6 (12)
GOALS: Old Collegians: C. Miller 3, H. Sanderson 2, B. Williams 2, M. Sloane 1, M. Mcconnell 1, D. Ewing 1; Merrivale: B. Cozens 1
BEST: Old Collegians: D. Ewing, C. Miller, R. Hall, L. Wiese, W. Furphy, T. Cram; Merrivale: B. Cozens, N. Berger, C. Mahony-Gilchrist, S. Knowles, I. Henderson, T. Knowles.
Dennington Under 13 0.0 0.0 3.4 3.4 (22) def Allansford Under 13 0.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Dennington: N. Phillips 2, D. Warburton 1; Allansford: J. McLaren 1.
BEST: Dennington: J. Weathers, N. Phillips, D. Warburton, K. Faulkner, L. Eccles, M. Lewis; Allansford: B. Roberts, C. Morrison, L. Nowell, M. Nowell, H. Membrey, P. van Rooy.
Timboon A Grade 8, 25, 35, 49 (49) def Kolora Noorat A Grade 15, 26, 40, 48 (48)
BEST: Kolora Noorat: Anna Bourke 3, Isabelle Kenna 2, Meg OSullivan 1; Timboon: Laura Rosolin 3, Anna Archie 2, Tessa Poot 1.
GOALS: Kolora Noorat: Anna Bourke 31, Lillie Bourke 11, Hannah OConnor 6; Timboon: Macy Gale 29, Laura Rosolin 20.
Allansford A Reserve 10, 20, 30, 36 (36) def Timboon A Reserve 5, 8, 14, 19 (19)
BEST: Timboon: Lilly Hose 3, Tanya McKenzie 2, Maya Steere 1; Allansford: Jasmine Anderson 3, Sarah Neeson 2, Chantelle Quigley 1.
GOALS: Timboon: Isabelle Moorhead 10, Raina Hunt 9; Allansford: Jasmine Anderson 28, Caitlin Boyce 8.
Panmure B Grade 10, 17, 24, 31 (31) def Russells Creek B Grade 6, 12, 19, 27 (27)
BEST: Panmure: Stephanie Ziegelaar 3, Kelsey Barling 2, Julia Lenehan 1; Russells Creek: Tahnee Sheppard 3, Julie Anderson 2, Chelsea Smith 1.
GOALS: Panmure: Hannah O'Sullivan 21, Stephanie Ziegelaar 10; Russells Creek: Samantha Wormald 17, Paige Bell 10.
Allansford 17&U 2, 12, 17, 20 (20) def Panmure 17&U 6, 8, 11, 13 (13)
South Rovers 15&U 9, 18, 22, 26 (26) def Kolora Noorat 15&U 7, 11, 15, 19 (19)
Panmure 13&U 4, 11, 16, 26 def Allansford 13&U 7, 13, 19, 23 (23)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.