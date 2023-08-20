The Standard
Around the grounds: 2023 WDFNL elimination finals scores

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:50pm
Kolora-Noorat's Meg O'Sullivan composes herself with ball in hand in front of a large finals crowd. Picture by Anthony Brady
FOOTBALL

SENIORS

Kolora-Noorat Seniors 5.2 8.6 8.8 11.10 (76) def Russells Creek Seniors 3.2 4.4 6.9 10.11 (71)

