Aaron Purcell-trained Wilewink wins maiden flat race at Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
Updated August 20 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Wilewink, ridden by Will Gordon, flies down the final straight on its way to its maiden flat win at Warrnambool on Sunday. Picture by Racing Photos
NEW Zealand-bred galloper Wilewink raced into calculations for the Jericho Cup after the seven-year-old scored an impressive maiden flat win for Aaron Purcell at Warrnambool on Sunday.

