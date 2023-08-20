NEW Zealand-bred galloper Wilewink raced into calculations for the Jericho Cup after the seven-year-old scored an impressive maiden flat win for Aaron Purcell at Warrnambool on Sunday.
The $300,000 Jericho Cup - Victoria's longest flat race - will be run over 4600 metres at Warrnambool on December 3.
Wilewink, having his second start for Purcell, defeated Rudston by more than three lengths to take out Sunday's 2000-metre contest.
"The Jericho Cup is the race we're chasing with Wilewink," Purcell told The Standard. "I've got to thank Adelaide trainer Michael Hickmott for sending Wilewink over to us. The horse came to us in great order from Michael's stable.
"The original plan was for Wilewink to run in the Adelaide Cup but Michael didn't think he would measure up to that class. Michael thought he's an ideal Jericho Cup horse.
"Wilewink is a genuine stayer. He handles all types of going which is a bonus. We've got a set of races in place to get Wilewink into the Jericho Cup field."
Purcell said Wilewink's next start would be in a restricted race over 2350 metres at Warrnambool on September 4.
"I'm sure the further he gets out in distance the better he'll be," the trainer said.
Talented jockey Will Gordon had the winning ride on Wilewink.
Matthew Williams, Peter Chow and Lindsey Smith are other Warrnambool trainers who had winners on the seven-race program.
Land Of Heroes, having his first start, won for Williams while Chow was successful with Prophet's Choice. Smith's winner was Tango and Cash.
Jarrod Fry took the riding honours with a double. He won on Land Of Heroes and Ataegina.
