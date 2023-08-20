A group of endangered penguins have mysteriously washed up across the country's coast, including one pair which found themselves in the green pastures of Koroit.
A Fiordland penguin found emaciated near Portland has been released after a month of TLC at not-for-profit rehabilitation organisation Mosswood Wildlife.
Owner Tracey Wilson said the New Zealand-based penguin was one of a handful which had washed up across Victoria in recent months, with more reported in South Australia and Western Australia.
"They're very special," she said.
"There's only about 6000 of them. They do fish in our waters, but they don't wash up on our beaches very often.
"This year, we've seen quite a number of them come into just Victoria, but other states as well. It could be possible that it's due to a change in the two weather patterns, which has caused disruption to the fish sources these penguins feed from.
"All of the penguins which came into care came in for the same reasons - they staggered ashore and were emaciated. They would have died if they hadn't been taken into care."
She said the penguin, which washed ashore in Allestree near Portland, was released after a stint under intense care.
"It came in really dehydrated so we hydrated it again," she said.
"We keep them in a quiet, warm ICU unit and slowly start to introduce them to a liquid diet until their digestive system is strong enough for fish.
"For weak penguins, I even take the heads and tails off the fish and feed them tiny pieces. Sometimes I even fillet the fish.
"They also need a lot of pool time to become waterproof again. They need to be fit, we check their weight, their activity, and eventually they tell you when they're ready to go."
A second penguin, which was rescued in Killarney in early August, remains in care and is expected to be released within weeks.
Ms Wilson thanked the members of the public who reported the penguins and stressed how important it was to get help for penguins found on beaches.
She urged the community to never walk past a penguin which could require assistance.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
