One historical society is celebrating its own story this month by marking a six-decade milestone.
A renewed energy has befallen the Port Fairy Historical Society as the volunteer-run organisation marks its 60-year anniversary.
The diamond milestone comes as a significant achievement for the group's president and long-time member Margaret Whitehead who stepped up to the top job two years ago to secure its future.
"This is my second stint at being president, I'd been a member for about 45 years, but there was a 30-year gap in between so I'd forgotten what I had to do," she laughed.
"But I didn't mind saving the group from any thought of closure. Getting funding is challenging, family research and people coming into the museum are probably our main two streams of income and we really fell back of course during the pandemic when we were closed for so long and we still had insurance bills to pay.
"But it's a strong society and that's why I agreed so step up because we didn't want to see it close. If you don't have office-bearers then you have to wind up, and we didn't want that because there's so much effort that goes on here.
"There's so much history in the Moyne Shire and we can't lose it."
Ms Whitehead explained the group began when the Port Fairy Rotary Club called a public meeting in 1963 with the intention of forming an historical society.
The first meeting of the society was held in the lecture hall on March 13 that same year, before meeting in various locations around town for many years. At a meeting in August 1972, Hugh Hanley remarked "the time was right to undertake some special project such as the establishment of a museum and information centre".
Various buildings were mooted, but it wasn't until 1976 when a dental premises at 24 Bank Street became available.
With the assistance of a Borough of Port Fairy Grant ($3000) and a Ministry for Tourism grant of $10,000, the building was purchased and the society's first meeting was held on October 12, 1976.
The Minister, Digby Crozier, officially opened the buildong on December 19, 1976. The society settled into the building, setting up the Archivist's Room and a small museum.
As early as March 1977, an extension was suggested in order to provide a space for a meeting room. This was completed in 1981, with further extensions and a small kitchen added in 1986.
By 1989 there was talk of moving to the courthouse, which closed in 1988.
Conditions of a lease with the Borough of Port Fairy were agreed to in 1991 and signed on July 3, 1992, giving the society a 50-year lease.
The first meeting in the courthouse, the society's current site, was on September 8, 1992 and the building soon opened to the public on October 31.
The building was officially opened by Bruce Chamberlain on December 5, 1992.
Ms Whitehead, who recalled signing the lease herself, said the group had a "vibrant" future.
"We've lasted 60 years and we've just grown and grown," she said.
"We've got about 110 members now, but that includes family memberships, so in total we'd probably have about 150 people."
Ms Whitehead said to celebrate, the society hosted an open-day on August 12 following a temporary closure while the old courthouse museum was re-painted. The group also intends to host a further function for members-only.
"We're entirely volunteer-run and our members do such a wonderful job," Ms Whitehead said.
"The girls are really great, at the moment they're interviewing older folks and getting their stories, they go around at-pains to put captions to old photos.
"They're just wonderful."
