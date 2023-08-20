The Standard
Warrnambool police investigating, witnesses sought after car fire in Dennington

By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 20 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:24am
Witnesses are being sought after a car fire in Dennington on August 18.
Warrnambool police are requesting information from the public after a Kia Cerato was "completely burnt" in a fire in Dennington this week.

