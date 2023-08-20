Warrnambool police are requesting information from the public after a Kia Cerato was "completely burnt" in a fire in Dennington this week.
Detective Senior Constable Joey Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a small sedan was "fully engulfed" when police arrived on-scene at a Swinton Street address on August 18 at about 6.45pm.
"The car was completely burnt and written off," he said.
"Inquiries are still pending as to the owner of the vehicle."
Senior Constable Fisher said Fire Rescue Victoria crews were first on-scene and there were no injuries reported as the car was vacant at the time.
He said police would continue investigating the cause of the incident, with witnesses urged to contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
