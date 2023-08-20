The Standard
Nine-year energy deal to secure jobs, future at Portland's aluminium smelter

By Jessica Greenan
August 20 2023 - 11:08am
A nine-year energy deal just-signed will help secure more than 760 jobs at Portland's aluminium smelter.
American aluminium giant Alcoa has locked in a further nine years of operations at its Portland smelter after signing a new electricity supply contract.

