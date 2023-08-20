American aluminium giant Alcoa has locked in a further nine years of operations at its Portland smelter after signing a new electricity supply contract.
The long-term deal with AGL Energy - which would take effect from July 1, 2026 - would cover 300 megawatts of power supply, representing about 50 per cent of the energy needed to meet the facility's capacity of 358,000 tonnes of aluminium each year. The smelter currently produces about 75 per cent of that volume.
Alcoa Australia president Matt Reed said the agreement was a welcome development for the smelter's workforce of more than 760 staff.
"On behalf of the Portland Aluminium joint venture partners, we are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with AGL with this agreement that provides a strong platform for the long-term future of the smelter, which is central to the social and economic fabric of the region," he said.
Mr Reed said Alcoa would search to secure the smelter's remaining electricity requirements from mid-2026, with a strong focus on renewable energy as in-line with its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
"South-western Victoria has been identified as a renewable energy zone with several emerging projects that could potentially provide green power to the smelter and the wider region," he said.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the announcement would quell an air of uncertainty that had surrounded the smelter's future operations.
"I was pleased to receive a call from Britt Butler, the plant manager of the Portland aluminium smelter to inform me of a new agreement to supply power to the aluminium smelter for nine years," she said.
"The community has been expressing concerns regarding the lack of investments into the repair and maintenance of the plant.
"I questioned the smelter's plant manager on this issue and was informed of the commitment to increase the maintenance and repairs budget by 20 per cent, with the priority to ensure the structural integrity of the plant.
"Lets hope this investment into the plants infrastructure gives the confidence the community has been looking for.
"Power has been one of the ongoing issues for Portland's aluminium smelter, I hope this is a boost to the confidence of the Portland community and the (employees)."
