CASTERTON Racing Club took out one of the major awards at the 2022-23 Country Racing Victoria awards in Melbourne on Saturday night.
The club defeated five other clubs including Terang Racing Club to take out the community club of the year title.
The award is presented to the club with turnover under $1 million and deemed to have achieved the best overall performance of the season.
Casterton hosted five scheduled meetings plus an additional four transferred race dates and is heavily involved in its community activities.
It is well known for being the only racing club that stages steeplechase races over live hedges.
Ciaron Maher won the Country Racing Victoria trainers' premiership for a fourth time.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, had 169 country winners for the 2022-23 racing season from 721 runners.
The powerful training combination picked up more than $5.2 million in stake-money for connections at a winning strike rate of 23 per cent.
Meanwhile, astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith was happy with the first-up run of his stable star Tuvalu in the $300,000 Group 2 Lawrence Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
Tuvalu, ridden by Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Blake Shinn, ran fourth behind Mr Brightside in the 1400-metre race.
Smith said there are various options open for Tuvalu in the spring.
"I thought it was a good first-up run by Tuvalu," he said.
"We'll just let Tuvalu have a break for a day or two before planning his next run. Blake was pleased with how well Tuvalu ran."
Tuvalu picked up more than $13,000 in stakemoney for his connections with his fourth plant in the Lawrence Stakes.
