The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Casterton Racing Club wins 2022-23 Country Racing Victoria award

By Tim Racing
Updated August 20 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruno Stars, ridden by Ryan Houston, wins in Casterton. The club won a country racing award for its work across the 2022-23 season. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
Bruno Stars, ridden by Ryan Houston, wins in Casterton. The club won a country racing award for its work across the 2022-23 season. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

CASTERTON Racing Club took out one of the major awards at the 2022-23 Country Racing Victoria awards in Melbourne on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.