NORTH Warrnambool Eagles can have a major say in whether seven-time reigning Hampden league premier Koroit is relegated to an elimination final.
The two powerhouse clubs meet in the final round with the second-placed Eagles all but assured a top-three finish, given their superior percentage, and the third-ranked Saints battling with Terang Mortlake to secure a double chance.
If the Eagles and Bloods win, the Saints would slip down the ladder and face a cut-throat final.
If the Saints win and the Bloods lose then Koroit would hold onto a top-three spot.
"It's been that type of season - every game matters," Dowie said.
North Warrnambool Eagles survived a scare from eighth-ranked Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday, winning 10.9 (69) to 7.8 (50).
The match, which started half-an-hour late than usual due to a Kokoda ceremony, ebbed and flowed.
"I thought coming into the game it was a danger game," Dowie said.
"Probably for a couple of reasons - A, Warrnambool has been playing pretty well at the Reid Oval and it was our first game there for the year, B, coming off last week (when we defeated the top side) and C, your under 18s get beaten and our reserves got thumped, so that doesn't give you a warm, fuzzy feeling inside either.
"I think all week I was worried, coming off the high of (beating South Warrnambool) last week."
The Eagles, who were well led by Jackson Grundy, took a 34-point lead into the final change before the Blues rallied and kicked the first three goals of the fourth term.
Dowie said the Blues "rolled the dice" and "got pretty aggressive at stoppages".
"We got challenged a bit but I felt for the majority of the game we were the better side," he said.
