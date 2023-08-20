Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader believes Koroit forward Connor Byrne has the ability to play at the higher level.
Byrne was among the Rebels' best in their 17.7 (109) to 9.8 (62) win against Bendigo Pioneers on Sunday, with the result lifting the Coates Talent League club into second spot following the penultimate home-and-away round.
While Byrne didn't hit the scoreboard against the Pioneers, it was his work up the ground that impressed Loader the most.
"He did a lot of heavy lifting up the ground," Loader said of the 18-year-old.
"He's playing some nice footy at the minute.
"Connor's last three or four games have been really solid.
"It's been great for him to look at where he could get better after a slower start to the year but he's grabbed it with both hands. He's worked really heavily with Rick Andrews our forward coach about process.
"He's learning a lot from Rick and really putting it into play."
Loader said it was hard to predict if Byrne, who is a top-age player, could hear his named called out at this year's AFL draft.
"There is no doubt Connor can play football at a higher level," he said. "How high, that's going to be up to him.
"Certainly the way he's playing now there is going to be more opportunities moving forward than he possibly gave himself at the start of the year.
"If an (AFL) club really loves what he does, maybe he goes all the way; it's just so hard to say at the minute for every player."
The Rebels shrugged off an ordinary first half against the Pioneers - with presumptive number one pick Harley Reid hitting the scoreboard early for Bendigo before coming off in the second quarter with a knee injury - to break open the game in the third term with six unanswered goals.
"I think Bendigo kicked four of the first five goals and we were looking a bit flat-footed," Loader said. "Certainly after half-time, (it was) the boys' ability to knuckle down and get back to what they're good at, they pretty much ground it out."
Ballarat's Lachlan Charleson (eight goals) got off the leash for the Rebels, with Cobden's Rhys Unwin lively around goal and South Warrnambool's George Stevens solid through the midfield to be in his side's best.
The Rebels have a quick turnaround for their final home-and-away game, playing a Friday night clash against Western Jets at Mars Stadium.
Loader said he was still to settle on his best side ahead of a finals run, with several players also managing injuries.
"There is still some experimenting to go on," he said. "Across the board, it's really about keeping the boys fresh and on task and hopefully they can finish the year strong and playing the brand of football we know they're capable of playing."
