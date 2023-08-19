The message was loud and clear from Nirranda coach Nick Couch as he absorbed the emotion of a thrilling qualifying final win against Panmure.
"This club is built to win finals and built to win premierships," he said as he eyeballed his players in a jam-packed D.C Farran Oval changeroom.
The reigning Warrnambool and District league premiers ticked the first of three boxes in its quest to defend its crown, in a see-sawing battle between two relentless football teams, 13.8 (86) to 11.8 (74).
In the end, the Blues dug in, committed to the contest and never wavered despite a slow start which saw them trailing by two goals at the main break.
The Bulldogs could have nearly won it and drew within a single kick with minutes to play before class came to the table in the form of star forward Jackson Couch who curled around a beauty to seal the game.
Couch described it as a win of sheer "willpower" from his team after a lacklustre first half and said they needed to shake things up.
"You know this group will respond to the coach, they take things on board and we just needed to show a bit of character, win the ball more at the contest and win the territory battle," he told The Standard of the side's turnaround in the third term.
"Our game style I coach to is designed for the Reid (Oval), we just didn't get our hands on it early, were coughing it up and until we started hitting targets
"We showed a bit of character, rolled the sleeves up and changed things up. In the end it came down to a bit of willpower when you're out on your legs a bit."
Jackson Couch kicked four in a dynamic display, midfielder Danny Craven did his best work in the contest while the composure of former coach Brayden Harkness was a feature, particularly late in the contest with his ability to slow the game down.
The Blues mentor said his leaders and stars really stood tall in crucial moments, particularly Couch.
"Those blokes that do those things, it doesn't just happen, they are the ones who do the extras and when everyone's tiring they're still going and Jackson's one of those," he said.
"He had a pretty quiet first half but really got going in the second half and produced footy I knew he was going to produce. Even the guys that have been here a long time, there's still that fire in the belly."
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said it was a pleasing first half but lamented a drop off in intensity.
"We really upped the physical pressure and midfield was dominant in the first half but they really got on top (in the second half) and that was the difference, " he said.
"We'll review it but not dwell on it too much. We'll come back again next week."
Bant said there were "some sore boys" but no injuries from the match.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.