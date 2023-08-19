The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

Nirranda defeats Panmure in thrilling Warrnambool and District league qualifying final by 12 points

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Willsher dishes off a handball for Nirranda in the qualifying final on Saturday. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Dylan Willsher dishes off a handball for Nirranda in the qualifying final on Saturday. Pictures by Anthony Brady

The message was loud and clear from Nirranda coach Nick Couch as he absorbed the emotion of a thrilling qualifying final win against Panmure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.